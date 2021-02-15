BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After five months and the efforts of numerous volunteers, the Heart of Baltimore is ready to go up.
The heart is eight feet tall and six feet wide. The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore teamed up with "Art With a Heart" for the project to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
What better way to wrap up Valentines Day? Shelonda and Lauren are two of more than 1,000 youth and adult volunteers creating this amazing 8'x6' piece of art that will go up on Pratt Street later this year thanks to our friends at Art with a Heart. pic.twitter.com/IKl5Hohmaw
— Downtown Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) February 15, 2021
The goal was to create something for the community, by the community.
The nonprofit has created more than 300 murals or mosaics to beautify Baltimore. The heart will go up along Pratt Street between Charles and Hanover streets.
