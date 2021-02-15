MARYLAND WEATHERTwo More Rounds Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After five months and the efforts of numerous volunteers, the Heart of Baltimore is ready to go up.

The heart is eight feet tall and six feet wide. The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore teamed up with “Art With a Heart” for the project to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The goal was to create something for the community, by the community.

The nonprofit has created more than 300 murals or mosaics to beautify Baltimore. The heart will go up along Pratt Street between Charles and Hanover streets.

