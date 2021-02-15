HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — If Baltimoreans want the best donuts in Maryland, they’ll have to get in the car and drive.
Earlier this month, Food & Wine Magazine rated Krumpe's Do-Nuts the best in the state.
A big thank you to Food & Wine for naming @Krumpes the best doughnuts in Maryland! We kinda agree! 😉 https://t.co/yHoMM1BolJ
— Krumpes DoNuts Shop (@Krumpes) February 6, 2021
Night owls, rejoice: the shop behind 912 Maryland Avenue is open late; in fact, it’s only open at night.
According to Food & Wine, though, it's worth it.
