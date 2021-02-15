BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
The shooting happened just after 2:40 p.m. in the unit block of South Smallwood Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Rain May Freeze Overnight As First Of Two Winter Storms This Week Arrives Monday
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine US Capitol Riot
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE: Maryland's Falling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Residents Heeding Warnings, Expert Says, But People Shouldn't Get Overconfident
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.