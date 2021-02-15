ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed the RELIEF Act of 2021 into law Monday afternoon in Annapolis.
“As a result of this bipartisan legislation, people who have lost their jobs will not have to pay any state and local income taxes on their unemployment benefits letting them keep more money in their pockets,” Hogan said. “Tax relief for small businesses will let them keep up to $9,000 in their pockets over the next 90 days so that they can keep their doors open and keep more people on the payroll and small businesses will now be protected against any sudden or substantial increases in their unemployment taxes.”
hundreds of thousands of Maryland families.
“This legislation also provides more than $100 million in additional grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations on top of the $700 million in state economic relief that we’ve already provided,” Hogan added.
