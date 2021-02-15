'They're Kind Of Everywhere': Baltimore's Streetside Salt Boxes Become Public Art FixturesThis winter, artist Juliet Ames was inspired to give Baltimore's salt boxes a little love.

US Intelligence Has Less Than 6 Months To Share Information On UFOs, 11 Reported Sightings In Maryland In 2021U.S. intelligence agencies have less than six months to tell Congress what they know about “unidentified aerial phenomena” or what's better known as UFOs.

'Society Is Very Ready For This': 'Ghost Kitchens' With No Physical Footprint Grow In Popularity Amid COVID-19 PandemicGhost kitchens are not a new concept, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurant owners to think outside the box.

A Bodiless Cal Ripken Jr. Appears In Zoom For Wife's Judicial Confirmation Hearing In MarylandBaseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. is the latest victim of Zoom's green screen.

Baltimore County Police Visit Local Nursing Homes To Give Valentine's Day GiftsBaltimore County Police from the 12th Precinct in Dundalk stopped by local nursing homes to drop off Valentine's Day gifts.

Abandoned Buildings Being Torn Down To Make Way For New Park In West BaltimoreOn W. Saratoga Street, eight abandoned properties are being demolished. Each tumbling brick brings a glimmer of hope to the city.