BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several winter weather advisories will go into effect Monday evening as wintry weather moves towards the state.
The advisories go into effect at 5 p.m. in the following counties and last until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
- Allegany
- Baltimore
- Cecil
- Carroll
- Frederick
- Garrett
- Harford
- Howard
- Montgomery
- Washington
The threat for wintry weather will be developing to our southwest, pulling in plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
It will lift northeastward along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, bringing the threat for wintry precipitation to our area.
The system will exit quickly Tuesday morning, bringing drier conditions to central Maryland. The weather pattern has been extremely active as of late.
There will be another risk for sleet and freezing rain on Thursday, however Models will trend toward 50 degrees by the end of the work week.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.