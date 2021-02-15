BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more rounds of wintry weather are in the forecast this week and the first of the storm systems arrives Monday night.

An area of low pressure will impact central Maryland this evening and tonight. While most areas will see plain rain, there is a concern that rain may freeze on some untreated surfaces for a while early tonight before temperatures begin to rise by the predawn areas.

As a result, a winter weather advisory has been issued for areas north and west and goes into effect starting at 5pm this afternoon. A tenth of an inch of icing will be possible for these locations, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for areas north and west as rain tracks into the region. A light glaze of icing will be possible for areas highlighted in purple. @wjz pic.twitter.com/LTyhmZgX7X — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 15, 2021

Advisories will go into affect in the following counties:

Allegany

Baltimore

Cecil

Carroll

Frederick

Garrett

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

Washington

Quiet weather returns to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, if only for a brief while. Tuesday will be the warmest day with temperatures nearing 50 degrees by the afternoon and clouds breaking for some sunshine. Wednesday will be much colder with highs only in the 30s. However, the active pattern then resumes as our next storm system is set to arrive Wednesday night.

A wintry mess is set to arrive Wednesday night. Snow will likely develop then transition to ice, then rain. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/0EDgVQPMV5 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 15, 2021

Clouds will likely increase late in the day Wednesday as another storm system approaches from the southwest. The main difference with this system is that cold air will likely remain locked in thanks to an Arctic air mass anchored to our north. Temperatures will be cold enough Wednesday night to deal with snow on the front end of the storm and accumulating snowfall is certainly within reason. As temperatures warm during the day, we will likely see a transition to sleet and freezing rain for a period before the storm exits Thursday night. Thursday is expected to be a wintry mess, nonetheless.

