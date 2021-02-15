SAVAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man reported missing on Jan. 29 was found dead Sunday near his Savage home.
Paul Mfodwo, 35, was last seen at his residence in the 8500 block of Foxborough Drive around 5:30 a.m.RELATED: 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head, Killed In Broad Daylight In Baltimore
Mfodwo did not take his vehicle and nor his wallet or cell phone. Police did search the area using drones but weren’t able to locate him.RELATED: Towson University Will Reopen For Full In-Person Learning, Residential Living In Fall 2021
On Sunday, a citizen reported finding a body in a stream near Foxborough Drive. Police confirmed it was Mfodwo and told his family.MORE: Maryland Weather: Wintry Mix Moving In Monday Evening, First Of Two Winter Storms This Week
Howard County Police said they do not suspect foul play. The results of his autopsy are pending.