JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Six hundred tons of salt sit piled up a story high in Joppa, one of eight salt hubs for Akehurst Landscaping ahead of the first of two winter storms expected across the Baltimore area this week.
“We haven’t seen in about 3-4 years so now we’re actually starting to see it, we get excited,” he said. “We’re just trying to be out there to ensure safe sights are still there.”
Over the weekend, Maryland State Police responded to more than 150 crashes along with answering 1,000 calls for service, but how does this year’s snowfall compare to last year?
It also helps to keep people employed. The National Weather Service reports only 1.8 inches of snow last year in Baltimore compared to 5.9 — and counting — this year.
With thousands of tons of salt and brine utilized and a month left until the first day of spring, contractors everywhere have their work cut out for them.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has a STORM program that shows trucks working online in real-time.
