NEW MARKET, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Frederick County are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant on Valentine’s Day.
The county's sheriff's office said its deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the restaurant in the 11700 block of Morning Gate Lane in New Market around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials said a man and a woman went into the restaurant and the woman asked for a drink. When the woman got out money to pay for the drink, she and the man reportedly pulled out guns and pointed them at employees.
The man went around the counter, took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and the duo fled on foot. Both suspects are still wanted.
Officials described the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s, about five-foot-nine to six feet tall with an average build and a dirty-blonde goatee. He was wearing a red hoodie, grat sweatpants, blue mask and white shoes.
The woman is described as being in her mid-30s, between five-foot-five and five-foot-eight with a slender build. She was wearing black leggings, a light blue hoodie, black mask and black shoes.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 240-674-7677 or jstears@frederickcountymd.gov.
