By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore City Schools, Internet, Local TV, network issues, virtual learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools experienced intermittent interruptions on its network Tuesday.

Users may have had interruptions to some services including Blackboard, Clever, Infinite Campus, Google Classroom, Zoom or Office 365 that are used for virtual learning.

The services were restored at around 11 a.m.

