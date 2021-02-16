BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools experienced intermittent interruptions on its network Tuesday.
Users may have had interruptions to some services including Blackboard, Clever, Infinite Campus, Google Classroom, Zoom or Office 365 that are used for virtual learning.RELATED: Maryland Vaccination Support Center For Mass Sites To Help Set Up Appointments
The services were restored at around 11 a.m.RELATED: Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson Dies After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
Update: The network services have been restored. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/RIb2GAz08W
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) February 16, 2021MORE: COVID In Maryland: 516 Cases Added In 24 Hours, Lowest Since October With Less Than 10K Tested