(WJZ)- Though it doesn’t feel like spring in Baltimore today, the season is in the air in Florida as the Orioles begin training with the organization’s pitchers and catchers reporting to the team’s complex in Sarasota. The arrival of the first O’s to spring training kicks off a two week ramp up before the first game is played on February 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The pitchers and catchers will be joined by the full squad on Monday, February 22 when workouts begin for the entire team. The opening of Spring Training marks the first look at some of the new additions made over the offseason including outfielder Jahmai Jones (acquired from Angels in Alex Cobb trade), shortstop Freddy Galvis and starting pitcher Felix Hernandez.

Coming off a 25-35 record in the shortened 2020 season, the biggest bit of excitement around the team is the potential arrival of top prospect and MLB.com’s No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, Adley Rutschman. The 23-year-old, whom the Orioles selected with the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is seen as one of the best catching prospects to come along in awhile. He didn’t have a chance to play last season due to the COVID pandemic cancelling the minor league season. Seeing how he fares in Spring Training and where he begins the season is one of the key stories entering camp.

The first game action for the team begins on Sunday, February 28 with a 1:05 p.m. afternoon matinee against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans in Florida will be able to attend games at Ed Smith Stadium as the team announced last week they would be making a limited number of tickets available. The plan is to have 1,833 tickets available for each of the team’s 14 spring training games that run through March 29.

Key Dates

Tuesday, February 16- Pitchers and Catchers report

Monday, February 22- Full squad workouts begin

Sunday, February 28- First spring game against Pirates

Thursday, April 1- Opening Day @ Boston Red Sox

Thursday, April 8- Home opener vs. Boston Red Sox