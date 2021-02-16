WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police voted “no confidence” in their leadership Monday following the Jan. 6 riots.
According to the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee, the police union, officers delivered an “overwhelmingly vote of no confidence, in senior leadership.RELATED: Maryland Vaccination Support Center For Mass Sites To Help Set Up Appointments
The union’s board called for a vote following the mishandling of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Crisis at the Capitol: Complete CoverageRELATED: Services Restored After Baltimore City School Experienced Intermittent Interruptions On Network
” The Board took this unprecedented step after reviewing details of the events on, and leading up to, January 6th and the subsequent deaths of 6 people and injuries to approximately 140 Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers,” the union said in a press release.
Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, who was put into that roll after former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned following the attacks, received a 92% no confidence vote.MORE: Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson Dies After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer