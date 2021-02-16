ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate continued to drop Tuesday morning, now at 4.23% and the lowest since November.
The state added 516 new coronavirus cases overnight, the lowest since October, though less than 10,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last day.RELATED: Maryland Vaccination Support Center For Mass Sites To Help Set Up Appointments
There are now 372,221 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in Maryland.
Hospitalizations were flat, going down by three cases in 24 hours to 1,110. Thirty Marylanders died from the virus in the last day, bringing the state total to 7,430.
The state conducted 9,967 coronavirus tests in the last day, lower than the average amount possibly explained by the winter weather over the last few days.
Maryland remains in phase 1C, with 908,979 doses administered. The state is reporting 655,277 first doses received and 253,702 second doses received.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest COVID numbers in the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,368
|(195)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,645
|(497)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,552
|(838)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,497
|(1,197)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,586
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,999
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,355
|(202)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,958
|(113)
|2*
|Charles
|8,597
|(150)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,252
|(39)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,481
|(254)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,831
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|12,095
|(224)
|4*
|Howard
|15,342
|(210)
|6*
|Kent
|1,093
|(38)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,835
|(1,337)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|71,216
|(1,264)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,499
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,928
|(111)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,349
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,808
|(31)
|0*
|Washington
|12,100
|(242)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,634
|(139)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,201
|(88)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(58)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,378
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,332
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|67,500
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,132
|(74)
|6*
|40-49
|56,618
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|56,200
|(562)
|24*
|60-69
|38,007
|(1,172)
|18*
|70-79
|21,655
|(1,888)
|35*
|80+
|14,399
|(3,488)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|195,013
|(3,579)
|89*
|Male
|177,208
|(3,851)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|106,062
|(2,564)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,316
|(257)
|7*
|White (NH)
|128,167
|(3,789)
|95*
|Hispanic
|60,358
|(684)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,447
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,871
|(62)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.