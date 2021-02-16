ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It has been hard enough for people to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, and now, it could get even harder.
A spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan said federal officials warn winter storms nationwide could cause a delay in shipments to vaccine providers this week.
State health officials already gave providers a heads up on Monday.
