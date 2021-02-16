MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured after getting minor burns while battling a house fire in Annapolis on Monday night.

The fire broke out along the 100 block of Lee Drive.

Crews managed to get the flames under control quickly.

No one was home at the time.

The injured firefighter was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview and has since been released.

No word on what started the fire.