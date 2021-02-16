BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Maryland school systems are back in the building as of this week.

Frederick County and Queen Anne’s County students are in the classroom Tuesday as the school systems begin hybrid in-person learning.

“It was an awesome day. It was so good to have kids back in the building,” Daniel Enck, Principal of Frederick County Middle School, said.

In Frederick County, the district said the families of more than half the students chose to send their kids back, and there was a mix of caution and excitement.

“I think there are always concerns, but I’ve been super proud with Frederick County Public Schools and everything,” Enck said. “We spent the past weeks and months preparing for this day.”

Districts have been grappling with the safety of their students and staff. They’ve invested in PPE and air filtration devices.

But problems have still popped up. Carroll County has been back in the buildings since last month, and they’ve had to deal with some cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.

Every single district in the region has a plan to bring students back to some form of in-person learning by March 1.

“Some are anxious about the safety aspect,” Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President of the Harford County Education Association, said.

Even though the CDC said a vaccine isn’t necessary for teachers to re-enter the classroom, educators are still desperately searching for doses online.

“It still makes people feel safer to be around our colleagues if they’re vaccinated,” Crawford-Smick said.

In Baltimore County, teachers are in school buildings on Tuesday to prepare to welcome back some students on March 1.

Anne Arundel County will begin hybrid learning on March 1 as well.

