ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating unsolved fatal hit-and-run crashes.
One of the crashes happened in August 2020.
Police were called for a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the Inner Loop of The Beltway between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale.
Responding officers found two people who had been struck by a car.
Amira Jennings, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark gray Infiniti Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police.