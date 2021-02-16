MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, hit-and-run crashes, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Talkers

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating unsolved fatal hit-and-run crashes.

One of the crashes happened in August 2020.

RELATED: Howard County Public Schools Teachers, Parents Voice Concerns Over Plans To Return To In-Person Learning

Police were called for a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the Inner Loop of The Beltway between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale.

Responding officers found two people who had been struck by a car.

RELATED: Maryland Bill Would Allow Local Jurisdictions To Make Decisions About Distribution, Sales Of Tobacco Products

Amira Jennings, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was driving a dark gray Infiniti Sedan.

MORE: Morgan State Among Several Historically Black Colleges And Universities To Receive Grant To Preserve Campus

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police.

CBS Baltimore Staff