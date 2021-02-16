BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another round of winter weather is heading to our area Wednesday evening.
After a quiet and warmer day on Tuesday, Wednesday will be much colder with highs only in the 30s. The active pattern then resumes as our next storm system is set to arrive Wednesday night.
Thursday is going to be a mess, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.
#mdwx So here is how we see the next "event." Thursday is going to be a mess, and THAT my friends is the bottom line. Life resumes again on Friday. And that is that.
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 16, 2021RELATED: Services Restored After Baltimore City School Experienced Intermittent Interruptions On Network
Clouds will likely increase late in the day Wednesday as another storm system approaches from the southwest. The main difference with this system is that cold air will likely remain locked in thanks to an Arctic air mass anchored to our north.
Temperatures will be cold enough Wednesday night to deal with snow on the front end of the storm and accumulating snowfall is certainly within reason.
As temperatures warm during the day, we will likely see a transition to sleet and freezing rain for a period before the storm exits Thursday night. Thursday is expected to be a wintry mess, nonetheless.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.