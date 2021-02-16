MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, Maryland News, mlb, MLB Postseason, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles haven’t made the postseason since 2016, and one analytics and statistics website sees that trend continuing.

FanGraphs announced Tuesday their projected postseason odds for the upcoming season. The Orioles were given a 0% chance to clinch a playoff berth.

RELATED: Baltimore Orioles Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training Today As 2021 Season Kicks Off

The Yankees are the heavy favorite to win the AL East, according to FanGraphs. The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros are projected to win their respective divisions.

FanGraphs predicts the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers will win their respective divisions in the National League.

MORE: Beal Outduels Ex-Teammate Wall, Wizards Top Rockets 131-119

The Orioles finished their 2020 campaign with a 25-35 record.

CBS Baltimore Staff