BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles haven’t made the postseason since 2016, and one analytics and statistics website sees that trend continuing.
FanGraphs announced Tuesday their projected postseason odds for the upcoming season. The Orioles were given a 0% chance to clinch a playoff berth.RELATED: Baltimore Orioles Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training Today As 2021 Season Kicks Off
.@fangraphs has announced their projected postseason odds. 👀
Let us know what you think ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1itTsNyf3B
— MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2021RELATED: As Orioles Head To Spring Training, GM Mike Elias Details Progress On Team's Rebuilding Efforts
The Yankees are the heavy favorite to win the AL East, according to FanGraphs. The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros are projected to win their respective divisions.
FanGraphs predicts the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers will win their respective divisions in the National League.MORE: Beal Outduels Ex-Teammate Wall, Wizards Top Rockets 131-119
The Orioles finished their 2020 campaign with a 25-35 record.