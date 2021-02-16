UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — If you need a job, Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will be hiring 1,500 employees for their 2021 season in a virtual event.
All candidates can apply online and will be interviews, trained and on boarded virtually.
Here’s how to apply:
- Applicants should apply online at www.sixflags.com/america/jobs before Feb. 20.
- Candidates will receive an email to sign up for an interview time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- On the day of the interview, expect a call or an email with a link to their online interview.
- Once you’re hired, expect to complete paperwork and training online.
You can also get a job at the park at 15 years old. A variety of positions are available including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, warehouse clerks, security officers, and more.
Benefits include scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts, rewards and flexible work hours for anyone looking for a second job.
Six Flags also offers unlimited theme park and waterpark admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive Team Member events, and more.
For questions, call Human Resources at (301) 249-1500 x3231, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at https://www.sixflags.com/america/jobs.