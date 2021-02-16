Hi Everyone!
We lucked out overnight as temps stayed mild and we had just rain falling instead of freezing rain. And that is that. And this it is this. That being snow arriving late tomorrow and lasting until a changeover to rain on Thursday. Pretty straight forward, but the operational words here are, "until a changeover."
As this next storm moves up the Eastern half of the country we will, unlike last night, not be on the warm side of it. And until mild air gets moved in, from the ocean, by a Low that will form to our East, we will have snow. Not a ton but none the less.
Snow, and the good old snow/rain line. Where will it set up and when will it move over your neighborhood? That is the question. I have seen this time and again. And at times we wait for hours for this to occur. Other times not so much.
Enjoy clearing today, and mild ,with a high of 52° AND a pretty calm sunny day tomorrow.
MB!