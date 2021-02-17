BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot outside of an auto shop in northwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue for a shooting at around 2:57 p.m. Two people, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were found shot.
The men told police they were standing outside of the auto shops when they heard gunshots and were struck.
Both men were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.