BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With snow in the forecast, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Wednesday the cancellation of trash and recycling collections for Thursday.
The make-up day for the Thursday collection cancellation is Saturday, February 20.
Residents are reminded of the need to keep trash in bags and secured inside durable trash cans with tight-fitting lids, officials said.
Residents are also reminded of the importance of locating and clearing the storm drains in their streets and alleys.
Officials also want residents to make sure hydrants are clear of snow and accessible.
