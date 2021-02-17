BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is gearing up for yet another round of winter weather that is expected to impact the Baltimore region starting early Thursday.
“With heavy snow expected throughout the morning on Thursday, our crews will be working diligently to ensure that city streets are as safe as possible for the morning commute,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I encourage all residents to delay their morning travels if at all possible so that our snow team can efficiently work to treat city streets, as conditions can change rapidly and become hazardous for travel.”
The Baltimore City Snow Team will deploy at 2 a.m. on Thursday and will closely monitor weather and roadway conditions, officials said.
According to officials, City gateways and primary roadways have been pre-treated with salt brine to reduce the adhesion of snow and ice to roadway surfaces.
“The city’s snow team has been working hard these past few weeks in response to the back-to-back storms, and we are prepared yet again for another round of winter weather,” Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said. “Our snow team will work to efficiently treat city streets, but we urge all residents not to drive during the storm.”
Motorists are advised not to travel during the storm so that snow crews can treat city streets more efficiently, officials added.