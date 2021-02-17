SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — While Maryland braces for another wave of wintry weather, the Baltimore Orioles are in warm Sarasota for their first day of spring training workouts.
Pitchers and catchers were first on the field, including new members like former Cy Young-award-winning pitcher Felix Hernandez, who is hoping to earn a spot as a starter.RELATED: Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
Hernandez is an exception on an otherwise young team that’s focused on the future. The Orioles are beginning the third year of the franchise rebuild.
When asked if he’s seeing noticeable, overall progress, manager Brandon Hyde said he thinks the team has taken strides.RELATED: Benzan's 22 Lead No. 9 Maryland Past Illinois 103-58
“I think we’re, as an organization, we’ve got a lot more talent in the system,” he said. “Watching us throw today, we’ve got some really good arms in camp. I think that we’ve gotten better. I’m really happy with how far we’ve come in two years.”
Several position players are already in Sarasota; the first full-squad workout is set for Monday and the first training game is set for a week from Saturday.
Also on Wednesday, the team announced the signing of veteran pitcher Matt Harvey. He passed his physical and will begin workouts on Thursday.MORE: Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.