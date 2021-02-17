MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium, in partnership with the Enoch Pratt Free Library, is celebrating the return of the “Read to Reef” book club for 2021.

The award-winning program connects Baltimore children’s love of reading with the aquatic world.

On Monday, March 1, families of local fifth-grade students and younger can call any Pratt Library location to request a Read to Reef bookmark.

After reading five aquatic books, the reader can redeem the code on the bookmark for free admission to the National Aquarium.

The bookmarks will be available through March 31, or while supplies last.

