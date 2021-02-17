BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics in Maryland are being closed on Thursday due to winter weather.

The Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America sites will both be closed Thursday, the state’s health department said. All appointments at the Six Flags site will be automatically rescheduled for March 3.

All Anne Arundel County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine and test clinics will be canceled Thursday, officials said. The department will contact people with COVID-19 vaccine appointments by email and phone to reschedule.

People with testing appointments can reschedule on the Anne Arundel County Health Department website.

In Baltimore County, clinics are closed on both Thursday and Friday. People with vaccination appointments will get an email with a new date.20

In Harford County, the health department said the vaccine clinic is delaying its opening until noon. Anyone with an appointment between 9 a.m. and noon can arrive between noon and 4 p.m.

Testing is also canceled at the University of Maryland College Park, the university’s police department tweeted.

At Towson University, tests through the health center are also canceled.

