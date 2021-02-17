ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The improving COVID-19 numbers in Howard County means more restrictions are being eased.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19, indoor and outdoor sports can host up to 50% capacity, County Executive Calvin Ball said.
Today, I'm announcing capacity restrictions on recreational sports and programs, wedding receptions, and social and fraternal organizations will be relaxed to match current State standards effective on Friday, February 19th at 5:00 p.m.
If you’re getting married anytime soon, wedding reception venues can also welcome up to 50% capacity.
The restrictions for family gatherings, parties and cookouts remain at a 10 person limit.
