By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The improving COVID-19 numbers in Howard County means more restrictions are being eased.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19, indoor and outdoor sports can host up to 50% capacity, County Executive Calvin Ball said.

If you’re getting married anytime soon, wedding reception venues can also welcome up to 50% capacity.

The restrictions for family gatherings, parties and cookouts remain at a 10 person limit.

