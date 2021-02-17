BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is in the forecast for Thursday. But when will it arrive and how much should you expect?
A winter storm warning is in effect starting at 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the winter storm.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Central Maryland Thursday
Parts of Maryland could see up to ten inches of snow, with areas out west expected to see more.
Here’s what we know so far about the timeline of the storm:
- Early Thursday AM: Snow will likely overspread central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning, arriving from southwest to northeast.
- Thursday Morning: Warm air will work hard to nose itself into the area, and this will cause a changeover to sleet, then freezing rain starting late-morning on Thursday. The changeover will likely occur from south to north.
- Thursday Afternoon Into Evening: A messy wintry mix will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some areas to the south will changeover to plain rain.
- Friday Morning: The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.
