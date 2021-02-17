MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man suspected in an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in Mount Airy earlier this month turned himself in to police on Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chance Allen Sellman is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Online court records show he faces three charges, including robbery and second-degree assault, in the February 5 robbery of the Shell station in the 600 block of Lakeview Road.
The sheriff’s office said surveillance video, witness interviews and an investigation led them to issue an arrest warrant for Sellman. After Sellman learned of the warrant, he surrendered.
