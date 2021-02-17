BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Baltimore on Wednesday night.
According to police, it happened along the 300 block of South Gilmor Street.
A suspect fired at police and one officer fired back, police said.
No one was struck, and the suspect got away.
There are no injuries to report.
Baltimore City FOP issued the following statement on Twitter:
“President Mancuso is aware of the police involved shooting in the Southern District and is responding to the Homicide Unit. No injuries to officer. Suspect fled the scene and it is unknown if he is injured.”
President Mancuso is aware of the police involved shooting in the Southern District and is responding to the Homicide Unit. No injuries to officer. Suspect fled the scene and it is unknown if he is injured.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) February 18, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!