By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Shake Shack announced it will be opening its newest location in Towson on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Towson Shake Shack will be located at 1 East Joppa Road, Suite 100, and will be part of the Circle East Development.

The Shake Shack will open with temporarily limited hours, from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily.

It will allow guests to dine-in at a limited capacity and will feature an outdoor dining patio that will open later this year.

CBS Baltimore Staff