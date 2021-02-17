MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a small plane crash in Charles County.

Troopers responded to a wooded area in Bryans Road around 9:45 a.m. Two people on board were not injured, state police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Cessna hit a treeline for unknown reasons before crashing.

Hazmat is on scene to assist with the fuel spill in the area.

CBS Baltimore Staff