BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a small plane crash in Charles County.
Troopers responded to a wooded area in Bryans Road around 9:45 a.m. Two people on board were not injured, state police say.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
A preliminary investigation revealed that the Cessna hit a treeline for unknown reasons before crashing.
Here are photos of the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/Bnkz9iRIUCRELATED: Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Western Parts Of State Thursday
— MD State Police (@MDSP) February 17, 2021
Hazmat is on scene to assist with the fuel spill in the area.MORE: Two Men Arrested For Separate 2021 Murders In Baltimore, Police Say
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!