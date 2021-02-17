BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is in the forecast for Thursday. But when will it arrive and how much should you expect?
A winter storm warning is in effect starting at 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. WJZ's Weather Team is tracking the winter storm.
Good morning! Here's an updated look at winter weather alerts across the region. Snow arrives overnight. @wjz pic.twitter.com/cgp2BGmVAa
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 17, 2021
Parts of Maryland could see up to ten inches of snow, with areas out west expected to see more.
Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Central Maryland Thursday
Here’s what we know so far about the timeline of the storm:
- Early Thursday AM: Snow will likely overspread central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning, arriving from southwest to northeast.
- Thursday Morning: Warm air will work hard to nose itself into the area, and this will cause a changeover to sleet, then freezing rain starting late-morning on Thursday. The changeover will likely occur from south to north.
- Thursday Afternoon Into Evening: A messy wintry mix will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some areas to the south will changeover to plain rain.
- Friday Morning: The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.
Watch WJZ at noon, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m. for the latest.
