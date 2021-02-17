MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is in the forecast for Thursday. But when will it arrive and how much should you expect?

A winter storm warning is in effect starting at 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the winter storm.

Parts of Maryland could see up to ten inches of snow, with areas out west expected to see more.

Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Central Maryland Thursday

Here’s what we know so far about the timeline of the storm:

  • Early Thursday AM: Snow will likely overspread central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning, arriving from southwest to northeast.
  • Thursday Morning: Warm air will work hard to nose itself into the area, and this will cause a changeover to sleet, then freezing rain starting late-morning on Thursday. The changeover will likely occur from south to north.
  • Thursday Afternoon Into Evening: A messy wintry mix will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some areas to the south will changeover to plain rain.
  • Friday Morning: The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.

