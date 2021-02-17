MARYLAND WEATHERAnother Round Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have arrested two men who were wanted for separate murders in early 2021.

Lenny Epps, 41, was wanted for the January 3 double shooting and the murder of 17-year-old Alissa Traylor that happened in the 600 block of Lakewood Avenue.

RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?

Police arrested Epps on February 7.

RELATED: Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Western Parts Of State Thursday

Jayson Brown, 20, was wanted for the January 8 murder of 34-year-old Marvin Dessaure that happened in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street. He was arrested on February 10.

Both are now in Central Booking, awaiting trial.

MORE: COVID In Maryland: Hospitalizations, ICU Beds & Positivity Rate All Down

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff