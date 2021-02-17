BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have arrested two men who were wanted for separate murders in early 2021.
Lenny Epps, 41, was wanted for the January 3 double shooting and the murder of 17-year-old Alissa Traylor that happened in the 600 block of Lakewood Avenue.
Police arrested Epps on February 7.
Jayson Brown, 20, was wanted for the January 8 murder of 34-year-old Marvin Dessaure that happened in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street. He was arrested on February 10.
Both are now in Central Booking, awaiting trial.
