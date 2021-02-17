BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
The snow is on the way. Have we not said that a few time times this month? And very much like those few times we are in for a day long event. Snow to mix to rain. Just a mess all day long. But we are still on track for this storm to be out of here by Friday morning.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
Basically a one day disruption of staying home and looking at four walls and zooming. (If we couldn’t laugh we’d just all go insane.) Then here comes a sunny but cold weekend. But sunny.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Western Parts Of State Thursday
Earlier Meteorologist Tim Williams , off air while watching our sunrise shot this AM said, “We have been sun starved.” True that! What a great line. So this weekend we will get some Vitamin D and so what if it is cold. Sunlight works.
On the weather page of wjz.com check out our full forecast it will answer a lot of questions. Don’t fret, although a sizable weather event, when it comes to Winter storms we have seen worse.MORE: Weather Blog: Brief Warm Up
MB!