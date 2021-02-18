MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four men have been charged following a string or more than half a dozen convenience store robberies last month, the Montgomery County Police Department said Thursday.
Three of the four men charged — 57-year-old Joseph Crenshaw, 26-year-old Emanuel Harried and 35-year-old Prince Singletary — are from Washington, D.C., while the fourth man, 55-year-old Willie McKinnon, is from Oxon Hill. Singletary and McKinnon are being held without bond, while Crenshaw and Harried were released after posting bond, police said.RELATED: Maryland State Police Warn Somerset County Residents Of Recent Phone Scam
During seven of the eight robberies, two suspects went into the convenience stores — all but one of which were 7-Elevens — and took cigarettes and lottery tickets, police said. In one robbery, only one suspect went inside and did not take lottery tickets. Shortly after several of the robberies, the tickets were cashed or attempted to be cashed at a Landover gas station.RELATED: 150+ Crashes Reported Around Maryland As Winter Storm Moves Through
Police used fingerprints on one of the cashed lottery tickets to identify McKinnon. After the final robbery on January 30, police followed McKinnon, Harried and Crenshaw to the Landover gas station and arrested them. Singletary was arrested on Tuesday, police said.
The robberies occurred between January 12 and January 30 at a gas station and convenience stores in Kensington, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring.MORE: Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning Downgraded For Baltimore Area; Slick Conditions Still A Concern
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.