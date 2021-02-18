MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Crofton Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station in the 1200 block of Crain Highway.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said a man went inside and asked for cigarettes. He then showed a gun and demanded cash.

Police said he got away with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-five man between 45 and 50 years old. He was wearing a black shirt, black jacket and black mask.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4730.

