BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash and recycling collections will be canceled Friday due to icy alleys and roadways, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Thursday.
“The City’s alleyways remain quite slick and any melting will likely refreeze overnight. These conditions make collection of trash and recyclables dangerously difficult for sanitation workers,” said Baltimore City DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark.
DPW officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and announce make-up days for the recent cancelations.
The ability to complete routes will depend on whether the ice has thawed sufficiently for the alleys to be accessible, DPW officials said.
Residents are asked to help to clear alleys of ice and snow where possible.
