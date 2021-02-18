MARYLAND WEATHERWintry Weather Moves Through. Slick Friday Morning Commute Expected
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites and in-person learning locations will be closed Friday due to the weather, the school system said Thursday.

Virtual learning, meanwhile, will continue, and those who normally attend classes in person will do so online. Classes, however, will end two hours early.

