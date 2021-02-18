BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites and in-person learning locations will be closed Friday due to the weather, the school system said Thursday.
Virtual learning, meanwhile, will continue, and those who normally attend classes in person will do so online. Classes, however, will end two hours early.
Due to inclement weather, all in-person learning and meal sites are closed Friday, Feb. 19.
Virtual learning will continue, but end 2 hours early.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) February 19, 2021
For the latest list of school closings and delays, click here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.