BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and a 25-year-old woman was injured in separate shootings in broad daylight in Baltimore Thursday, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. inside a home in the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue. Police said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her torso and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The second shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Queensbury Avenue. Officers got to the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
