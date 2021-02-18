BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city leaders will form a workgroup to review the city’s policies regarding rules for travel by elected officials, Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said Thursday.
The 90-day workgroup is tasked with clarifying how trips by elected officials are approved as well as rules around time off for employees who are not on a full-time schedule and procedures around trips not involving taxpayer money. The group will include the city administrator, solicitor, human resources director and finance director.RELATED: IG Report Finds ‘Slight Discrepancies’ In Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Travel
“Establishing this work group is about proactively working toward clarity around travel and notification policy for all public officials once and for all,” Scott said in a news release. “Our administrative manual is not regularly updated and could benefit from a comprehensive assessment. I have asked this group to convene and present recommendations that remove any ambiguity in these processes for greater transparency and accountability moving forward.”
Earlier this month, a report by the city’s inspector general found Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby did not seek or get approval for a number of out-of-state trips as required. Many of her trips were paid for by sponsoring organizations and not city funds.
Mosby herself had requested the investigation following media reports about her travel she slammed as misleading.
Her travel was not mentioned in the news release outlining the group’s creation.