BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE said Wednesday crews are ready for the winter storm that is expected to bring snow and ice to much of Maryland starting early Thursday morning and remind customers to prepare for potential power outages.
“BGE urges our customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages, which could be extended as major snow and ice can cause road conditions that impact the arrival times of crews working to restore service,” Tamla Olivier, BGE’s chief customer officer, said. “The safety of our customers and our employees is always our top priority.”RELATED: Maryland Weather: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of State Thursday
BGE said it is prepared to respond to any potential service interruptions that may be caused by the winter storm, which could bring tree limbs down onto power lines and electric delivery equipment.
The company has also secured additional crews from its sister utility ComEd in Chicago and other utilities to assist with restoration work should it be necessary.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
BGE asks all customers, including those with smart meters, to report any outages in any of the following ways:
- Online, at BGE.com
- BGE’s free mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play
- Text message sent to MyBGE (69243)
- Phone, by calling customer service at 877-778-2222
These reporting services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.