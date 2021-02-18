SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles have a young, inexperienced team in Sarasota, Florida for Spring Training, building for the future, but with a notable veteran addition: former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández.
Hernández, 34, has pitched 15 Major League seasons. For 10 years of that time, in his prime, he was one of the best in all of baseball.READ MORE: Former Cy Young Winner Félix Hernández Signs Minor League Deal With Orioles
Hernández was a Cy Young winner, six-time All-Star, and pitched a perfect game with the Seattle Mariners in 2012.
Now, on the backend of a brilliant career, Hernández said he signed with the O’s because they’ve given him a chance to make the team and add to his career stats that have him on track for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Hernández also said he’s here to lend a hand to the young pitchers.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Trey Mancini, D.J. Steward, and Stevie Wilkerson reported early for workouts on Thursday. The first full-squad practice is set for Monday.