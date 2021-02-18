BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple crashes were reported around Maryland Thursday morning as a winter storm moved through the area.

Between 4 a.m. and noon Thursday, state troopers responded to more than 150 crashes and nearly 400 calls for service. They also responded to 93 calls for disabled or unattended vehicles.

From 4am-12pm, @mdsp has responded to 158 crashes and 93 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 397 calls for service. The road conditions should still be considered hazardous. Proceed with caution. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for the latest road conditions. #SnowDay2021 pic.twitter.com/YtkbSxddRJ — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 18, 2021

The southbound left tube of the Fort McHenry Tunnel along I-95 was temporarily closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday morning. It has since reopened.

SB I-95 left tube at Ft. McHenry Tunnel temporarily closed for jack-knifed T/T. Right tube is open. #baltraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2021

The storm has been causing accidents and making driving hazardous all across the state, including in Carroll County. That’s where an icy mix began to fall around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Some parts of Carroll County have already seen as much as 6.5 inches of snow during this storm. We’ll be live at noon with a look at the conditions here @wjz pic.twitter.com/PhjJU9R2cy — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) February 18, 2021

Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads.

“There’s black ice,” said state police spokesman Ron Snyder. “People assume that the roads may be safer than they really are so we’re asking people look if you can stay home today stay home.”

Multiple lanes of I-95 were closed for about an hour due to a crash in Harford County Thursday morning. The road reopened around 10:20 a.m.

CLEARED: HaCo NB I-95 right lane remains closed past Mountain Rd. (Ex74) for crash response. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2021

Another crash was reported in Baltimore County at I-95 south at Sulphur Spring Road.

UPDATE: Crash, Baltimore County, I-95 South at Sulphur Springs Road. All lanes open. #Mdtraffic #mdotnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 18, 2021

Crews were seen out all morning long clearing away this snow.

If you want to see what roads have been treated and where state road crews are going head to roads.Maryland.Gov.

Precipitation chances will remain in our forecast today. Don't underestimate what a little accumulation on cold pavement can do. If driving is essential, remember that rain, sleet or snow, TAKE IT SLOW. #MDOTsafety — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2021

