By Stetson Miller
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple crashes were reported around Maryland Thursday morning as a winter storm moved through the area.

Between 4 a.m. and noon Thursday, state troopers responded to more than 150 crashes and nearly 400 calls for service. They also responded to 93 calls for disabled or unattended vehicles.

The southbound left tube of the Fort McHenry Tunnel along I-95 was temporarily closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday morning. It has since reopened.

The storm has been causing accidents and making driving hazardous all across the state, including in Carroll County. That’s where an icy mix began to fall around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

 

Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads.

“There’s black ice,” said state police spokesman Ron Snyder. “People assume that the roads may be safer than they really are so we’re asking people look if you can stay home today stay home.”

Multiple lanes of I-95 were closed for about an hour due to a crash in Harford County Thursday morning. The road reopened around 10:20 a.m.

Another crash was reported in Baltimore County at I-95 south at Sulphur Spring Road.

Crews were seen out all morning long clearing away this snow.

If you want to see what roads have been treated and where state road crews are going head to roads.Maryland.Gov.

