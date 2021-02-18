PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland state troopers are warning residents on the Lower Shore of an apparent telephone scam involving a caller asking for donations to the Maryland State Police.
Officials said a Somerset County resident called the Princess Anne Barrack reporting she had been contacted by a man who said he was with the Maryland State Police seeking a monetary donation.
Troopers called the suspect’s number but immediately were sent to voice mail. Their investigation is continuing.
Officials said no one representing the Maryland State Police would ever call asking for money for the Department.
Anyone else in the area who may have received a call from this individual may report that to the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.