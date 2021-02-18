ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 28,000 unemployment claims were filed last week.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 28,927 unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending on Feb. 13, 2021.RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline; Nearly 1K New Cases Reported
That’s up from last week when 22,428 unemployment claims were filed.RELATED: Multiple Crashes Reported Around Maryland As Winter Storm Moves Through
Roughly 861,000 people filed for first-time unemployment aid in the week ended February 13, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week.MORE: Maryland Weather: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Fall Across The State
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 13, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|175
|66
|3
|29
|Anne Arundel
|1,145
|430
|16
|148
|Baltimore City
|1,656
|598
|37
|240
|Baltimore County
|2,827
|1,238
|46
|330
|Calvert
|195
|66
|3
|21
|Caroline
|108
|36
|1
|8
|Carroll
|346
|104
|5
|31
|Cecil
|264
|88
|11
|17
|Charles
|391
|191
|10
|44
|Dorchester
|149
|40
|4
|11
|Frederick
|518
|171
|7
|64
|Garrett
|92
|44
|0
|8
|Harford
|588
|188
|8
|64
|Howard
|604
|229
|10
|84
|Kent
|98
|53
|1
|8
|Montgomery
|1,858
|806
|41
|235
|Non – Maryland
|2,949
|2,258
|65
|157
|Prince George’s
|2,778
|1,740
|62
|287
|Queen Anne’s
|102
|46
|1
|13
|Somerset
|98
|40
|5
|4
|St. Mary’s
|177
|80
|3
|20
|Talbot
|88
|28
|3
|10
|Unknown
|28
|10
|1
|1
|Washington
|385
|116
|6
|40
|Wicomico
|311
|155
|4
|33
|Worcester
|184
|55
|5
|30
|Totals by Type:
|18,114
|8,876
|358
|1,937
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|18,114
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|10,813
|Total New UI Claims:
|28,927