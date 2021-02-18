MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 28,000 unemployment claims were filed last week.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 28,927 unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending on Feb. 13, 2021.

That’s up from last week when 22,428 unemployment claims were filed.

Roughly 861,000 people filed for first-time unemployment aid in the week ended February 13, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 13, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 175 66 3 29
Anne Arundel 1,145 430 16 148
Baltimore City 1,656 598 37 240
Baltimore County 2,827 1,238 46 330
Calvert 195 66 3 21
Caroline 108 36 1 8
Carroll 346 104 5 31
Cecil 264 88 11 17
Charles 391 191 10 44
Dorchester 149 40 4 11
Frederick 518 171 7 64
Garrett 92 44 0 8
Harford 588 188 8 64
Howard 604 229 10 84
Kent 98 53 1 8
Montgomery 1,858 806 41 235
Non – Maryland 2,949 2,258 65 157
Prince George’s 2,778 1,740 62 287
Queen Anne’s 102 46 1 13
Somerset 98 40 5 4
St. Mary’s 177 80 3 20
Talbot 88 28 3 10
Unknown 28 10 1 1
Washington 385 116 6 40
Wicomico 311 155 4 33
Worcester 184 55 5 30
Totals by Type: 18,114 8,876 358 1,937
Total Regular UI Claims: 18,114
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 10,813
Total New UI Claims: 28,927

CBS Baltimore Staff