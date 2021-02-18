BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow arrives in Maryland early Thursday morning. But, some areas of Maryland are seeing sleet wintry mix or rain that’s freezing on contact.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says that could create issues with slicker conditions outside.

Snow will likely overspread central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning, arriving from southwest to northeast.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Maryland from 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, through 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Unfortunately, this won’t be a snow-only event. As warm air works hard to nose itself into the area, we will see a changeover to sleet and then freezing rain starting late-morning on Thursday.

The changeover will likely occur from south to north, leading to ice accretion throughout the day on Thursday. This will mean very hazardous travel conditions.

A significant icing event possible Thursday afternoon-Thursday night south of Baltimore. Stay with @wjz for the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/fQGIrJuAEM — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 17, 2021

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour could mean up to ten inches of snow for portions of central and western Maryland. The I-95 corridor, including Baltimore, is in the three- to six-inch range.

A messy wintry mix will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some areas to the south will changeover to plain rain. The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.

Moderate snowfall accumulation is possible for central Maryland, prior to the wintry mix changeover.

The highest amounts will likely be north and west, while areas south and east will feature lighter amounts. Ice accretion will also be an issue throughout the day on Thursday, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Marylanders should be prepared for power outages, tree damage and hazardous travel conditions.

Much of our state is under a winter storm warning or advisory as we anticipate another significant weather event late tonight through Friday morning. Snow, sleet, wintry mix, and icy conditions are likely, with the highest likelihood for heavy snow near and northwest of I-95. pic.twitter.com/yUDi1PqqDj — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 17, 2021

He’s also telling people to keep mobile devices charged and stay tuned to your local forecast. Watch WJZ!

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.