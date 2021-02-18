WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A new motion filed Thursday outlines conditions prosecutors want US Capitol riot suspect Matthew Miller to follow if he is released from jail to await trial.
Some of those conditions are that Miller cannot apply for a passport, and must stay away from Washington, D.C.READ MORE: Federal Prosecutors Claim New Video Shows Howard County Man Matthew Miller Pushing Crowd To Enter US Capitol During Riots
New motion filed today outlines conditions prosecutors want US Capitol riot suspect Matthew Miller to follow if he is released from jail to await trial. Miller, who lives in Howard County, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to attack officers @wjz https://t.co/DIMFiED743 pic.twitter.com/IAus6fYNAh
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 18, 2021READ MORE: Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
Miller, who lives in Howard County, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to attack officers during the Jan. 6 riot.
He has pleaded not guilty.