MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMB Positive
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crisis at the Capitol, Local TV, Maryland News, Matthew Miller, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A new motion filed Thursday outlines conditions prosecutors want US Capitol riot suspect Matthew Miller to follow if he is released from jail to await trial.

Some of those conditions are that Miller cannot apply for a passport, and must stay away from Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Federal Prosecutors Claim New Video Shows Howard County Man Matthew Miller Pushing Crowd To Enter US Capitol During Riots

 

Miller, who lives in Howard County, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to attack officers during the Jan. 6 riot.

He has pleaded not guilty.

CBS Baltimore Staff