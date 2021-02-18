BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple crashes were reported around Maryland Thursday morning as a winter storm moved through the area.
Multiple lanes of I-95 were closed for about an hour due to a crash in Harford County Thursday morning. The road reopened around 10:20 a.m.RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline; Nearly 1K New Cases Reported
The crash is past the Mountain Road exit, exit 74, on I-95 north.
CLEARED: HaCo NB I-95 right lane remains closed past Mountain Rd. (Ex74) for crash response. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2021
Another crash was reported in Baltimore County at I-95 south at Sulphur Spring Road.
UPDATE: Crash, Baltimore County, I-95 South at Sulphur Springs Road. All lanes open. #Mdtraffic #mdotnewsRELATED: More Than 28K Unemployment Claims Filed Week Ending Feb. 13
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 18, 2021
Weather conditions are leading to a mess on roadways.
Precipitation chances will remain in our forecast today. Don't underestimate what a little accumulation on cold pavement can do. If driving is essential, remember that rain, sleet or snow, TAKE IT SLOW. #MDOTsafety
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2021
Maryland officials are asking that motorists stay home if possible.MORE: Maryland Weather: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Fall Across The State
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!