MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Harford County, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Traffic

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple crashes were reported around Maryland Thursday morning as a winter storm moved through the area.

Multiple lanes of I-95 were closed for about an hour due to a crash in Harford County Thursday morning. The road reopened around 10:20 a.m.

RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline; Nearly 1K New Cases Reported

The crash is past the Mountain Road exit, exit 74, on I-95 north.

Another crash was reported in Baltimore County at I-95 south at Sulphur Spring Road.

Weather conditions are leading to a mess on roadways.

Maryland officials are asking that motorists stay home if possible.

MORE: Maryland Weather: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Fall Across The State

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff